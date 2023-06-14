Gosden assistant back at work minus voice and fingernails after Champions League glory in Istanbul

Lifelong Manchester City fan Garry Rothwell was back at work at Clarehaven Stables on Monday morning, minus his voice and many fingernails, after being among the privileged few in the sky blue to witness the Champions League final at the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul on Saturday night.

Rothwell, assistant trainer to John and Thady Gosden, says he "will die happy" after Rodri clinched a history-making treble for the Citizens with a 1-0 win over Inter Milan. The 47-year-old Mancunian, who started out in racing working for Manchester City legend Franny Lee, got a ticket for the final only a couple of weeks ago out of the blue.

He said: "Before I had my kids Ethan and Chloe, I said that if I live to see City win the Champions League I would die happy. I've supported them for 47 years and it's a once-in-a-lifetime event to go and watch a team you've supported all your life go and win the treble."