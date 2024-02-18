Racing Post logo
FeatureRacing Grapevine
premium

Lee Westwood makes a rare foray into Flat racing with share in George Boughey-trained juvenile

Racing Post staff

From the tack room to the racecourse, Racing Grapevine is the place for the latest from the sport’s heartlands and is exclusive to Members Club Ultimate subscribers from 4pm every Sunday. Got a new appointment or career development to tell us about? Email racinggrapevine@racingpost.com

Top golfer Lee Westwood has enjoyed some notable success over jumps this winter with the likes of Young Jack who won a maiden hurdle at Newcastle only last Thursday, but he has recently increased his interest on the Flat by taking a share in a precocious juvenile with George Boughey in Newmarket.

Westwood is best known for having horses trained in the north, in partnership with Dave Armstrong (not to be confused with Mayson's owner), by the likes of Iain Jardine, Sandy Thomson and Chris Grant, but is making a rare foray to Flat racing's headquarters, where he has teamed up with Boughey’s longstanding owner Ed Babington.

Published on 18 February 2024inRacing Grapevine

Last updated 16:15, 18 February 2024

