Lee Westwood makes a rare foray into Flat racing with share in George Boughey-trained juvenile
Top golfer Lee Westwood has enjoyed some notable success over jumps this winter with the likes of Young Jack who won a maiden hurdle at Newcastle only last Thursday, but he has recently increased his interest on the Flat by taking a share in a precocious juvenile with George Boughey in Newmarket.
Westwood is best known for having horses trained in the north, in partnership with Dave Armstrong (not to be confused with Mayson's owner), by the likes of Iain Jardine, Sandy Thomson and Chris Grant, but is making a rare foray to Flat racing's headquarters, where he has teamed up with Boughey’s longstanding owner Ed Babington.
Published on 18 February 2024inRacing Grapevine
Last updated 16:15, 18 February 2024
