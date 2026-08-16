Godolphin juvenile a paddock knockout - and his impressive track performance suggests Group races beckon

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A later Geoffrey Freer would have been better

Lee Mottershead at Newbury

Newbury's August Saturday is always one of the year's weaker weekend showpiece fixtures, so it feels illogical that one of the card's only two standout races was done and dusted almost three and a half hours before the afternoon's finale.

There are occasions when the need to secure ITV coverage requires the feature race at some of the broadcaster's second or third Saturday meetings to be run as a fixture's opening contest. It was presumably for that reason that the Group 3 Sweet Solera Stakes kicked off Newmarket's card two Saturdays ago. It was hardly a desirable situation, particularly for Newmarket's paying customers, but there is at least good sense behind it.

Wine Dark Sea: wins the Geoffrey Freer at Newbury Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Why, however, did the Geoffrey Freer Stakes card start proceedings at Newbury when the track was ITV's main site? The sport's mainstream partner covered a total of five races from the venue, so it is hard to see how it was beneficial to use up one of the afternoon's two highlights so soon.

Successful British holiday for the Ghianis

Liam Headd at Newbury

A bumper crowd packed into Newbury on Saturday, but nobody in attendance will have been happier than Marco Ghiani's parents, who are enjoying a short but successful trip to England.

Andrea and Antonella Ghiani are on a five-day hiatus from their native Italy, but their 27-year-old son has made sure it is one they remember after following up a winner at Newmarket on Friday with a nice Saturday winner at the Berkshire track.

Marco Ghiani: rode two winners during his parents' visit to Britain Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Ghiani partnered the Robert Cowell-trained sprinter, Rhythm N Hooves , to victory in the 5f handicap, and the winning jockey said: "It's great having them here. We had a winner at Newmarket on Friday, and another nice one here. The season is going beautifully, and it's important to win on Saturdays — there's no point just winning on Mondays."

The jockey, who embraced his parents with a warm hug after returning to the winner's enclosure, did have to wait for the outcome of a stewards' enquiry involving the first three home.

He added: "It was accidental. I stepped in a horse-width, and the horse [Hypnotised, second] on the outside stepped in, and at that speed it's hard to keep them fully straight."

Not a bridge too far

David Carr at Ripon

As if battling against the elements was not enough, watering pretty much non-stop for the previous six weeks to ensure safe ground, Ripon was given an extra obstacle to overcome ahead of its biggest day.

A Range Rover crashed into the bridge a few hundred yards away on the road to the east of the track overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. There was no fixing it in time for Saturday – cue temporary lights and traffic jams for the large numbers coming from Boroughbridge and the A1.

Ripon: attracted about 10,000 racegoers for its flagship meeting Credit: Grossick Photography (racingpost.com/photos)

But it takes more than a little hassle on the roads to put people off up here and plenty of those were probably soon in a different queue for the renowned on-course fish and chip shop, among the estimated 10,000 gathered for a traditional highlight of the North Yorkshire summer.

Nor was that the only big number to celebrate: William Hill revealed that their drive to raise money for the Motor Neurone Disease Association as part of sponsoring the Great St Wilfrid Handicap had generated £30,000.

One to watch

David Milnes at Newmarket

Juvenile Bin Jahwar looked as if he was in the wrong race in the paddock before the opening mile novice stakes as, given his size, he could easily have been running in one of the later handicaps for three-year-olds and up.

The son of Ghaiyyath, who has the look of his sire about him, was saddled on the other side of the track but was still the first into the parade ring when he had a good look at everyone before leading the trio of runners to post. "He'll be taking two strides to the other pair's one," remarked an onlooker before the race which duly turned into a procession before the runners were even in sight of the Dip.

Bin Jahwar: returns with Billy Loughnane after winning on his debut

Instead of cheers from those who had got stuck in at 4-11 on the Charlie Appleby runner there was a ripple of applause for the winner in what amounted to a glorified racecourse gallop.

The runner-up Waaqed had shown some promise in his work before this exhibition although he was short of experience on grass, something the winner was not.

Bin Jahwar is entered in the Group 2 Royal Lodge, which was won by Bow Echo a year ago, and he would not look out of place at that level.

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