Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
FeaturePostcard from Newmarket
premium

Gay Kelleway and Sprowston Boy's epic Ascot triumph to be brought to life on stage

author image
David MilnesNewmarket correspondent
Gay Kelleway: made history in
Gay Kelleway: made history in 1987 by becoming the first woman to ride a winner at Royal AscotCredit: Mark Cranham

The National Horseracing Museum, situated at Palace House in the heart of Newmarket, already provides a rich and varied range of attractions for visitors, and they are soon to be complemented by a play about one of the most groundbreaking races in the sport.

Horse Play recounts the tale of Gay Kelleway's win on Sprowston Boy in the Queen Alexandra Stakes in 1987 when she became the first woman to ride a winner at Royal Ascot. It will open shortly open in East Anglia and, after dates throughout Norfolk and Suffolk, will pass the finishing line at the National Horseracing Museum on November 25.

The play, billed as a "feelgood story of a successful underdog", was written by Katie-anna Whiting, the granddaughter of Sprowston Boy’s part-owner Geoff Whiting and one of the two actors on stage.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 4 October 2023Last updated 14:00, 4 October 2023
icon
more inPostcard from Newmarket
more inPostcard from Newmarket