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FeatureRacing Grapevine
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From an Alton Towers cleaner via Arab racing - Britain's new racecourse commentator is now ready for 'dream job'

From the tack room to the racecourse, all the latest from the sport's heartlands

The Racing Grapevine is exclusive to Racing Post+ subscribers every Sunday. Got a new appointment or career development to tell us about? Email racinggrapevine@racingpost.com

From cleaning at Alton Towers to calling the races 

Childhood dreams can come true. Ask Gary Capewell, whose voice will soon become a familiar sound on the racecourse, in the betting shop and on racing’s television coverage.

Being appointed to RaceTech's commentators’ roster means he will be doing a job he has wanted to do since he was a ten-year-old growing up in Staffordshire.

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