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FeatureRacing Grapevine
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From an Alton Towers cleaner via Arab racing - Britain's new racecourse commentator is now ready for 'dream job'
From the tack room to the racecourse, all the latest from the sport's heartlands
The Racing Grapevine is exclusive to Racing Post+ subscribers every Sunday. Got a new appointment or career development to tell us about? Email racinggrapevine@racingpost.com
From cleaning at Alton Towers to calling the races
Childhood dreams can come true. Ask Gary Capewell, whose voice will soon become a familiar sound on the racecourse, in the betting shop and on racing’s television coverage.
Being appointed to RaceTech's commentators’ roster means he will be doing a job he has wanted to do since he was a ten-year-old growing up in Staffordshire.
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more inRacing Grapevine
- 'I've had six people join me already' - successful syndicate manager takes on new role as jockeys' agent
- 'I went for a holiday to Australia and stayed for four years' - former top apprentice out to make big impression on return to Britain
- Owen Burrows extends growing Lambourn operation as numbers increase - plus early update on potential Derby horse
- 'I thought my riding career was over' - jockey sheds 30lb to return to the saddle after spell in the wilderness
- 'It was now or never' - former Flat rider departs Britain for France in bid to advance new career as a jump jockey