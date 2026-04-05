From an Alton Towers cleaner via Arab racing - Britain's new racecourse commentator is now ready for 'dream job'

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From cleaning at Alton Towers to calling the races

Childhood dreams can come true. Ask Gary Capewell, whose voice will soon become a familiar sound on the racecourse, in the betting shop and on racing’s television coverage.

Being appointed to RaceTech's commentators’ roster means he will be doing a job he has wanted to do since he was a ten-year-old growing up in Staffordshire.