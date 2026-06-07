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France, England, Qatar and Scotland - now this apprentice is joining one of Ireland's biggest stables
From the tack room to the racecourse, all the latest from the sport's heartlands
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It is time for the latest chapter in the story of apprentice jockey Mohammed Tabti, who has just taken up the challenge of working in a fifth different country. And he is only 24.
He started out in his native France at the Prix du Jockey-Club-winning yard of Carlos and Yann Lerner, before moving to England to ride for Paul and Oliver Cole in Lambourn.
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Published on inRacing Grapevine
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