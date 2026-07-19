Famous £1.8 million jumps yard that once housed Cheltenham Festival winners to be revived - this time for Group 1 Flat horses

The Racing Grapevine is exclusive to Racing Post+ subscribers every Sunday. Got a new appointment or career development to tell us about? Email racinggrapevine@racingpost.com

Racehorses are set to return to a Cheltenham Festival-winning yard in North Yorkshire – and good ones too.

The late Ferdy Murphy trained numerous smart horses from Wynbury Stables in West Witton, near Middleham, but that location was lost to the sport when it was sold after he moved to France in 2013.