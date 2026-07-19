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FeatureRacing Grapevine
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Famous £1.8 million jumps yard that once housed Cheltenham Festival winners to be revived - this time for Group 1 Flat horses
Plus, former teacher takes important step on path to becoming racecourse commentator
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Racehorses are set to return to a Cheltenham Festival-winning yard in North Yorkshire – and good ones too.
The late Ferdy Murphy trained numerous smart horses from Wynbury Stables in West Witton, near Middleham, but that location was lost to the sport when it was sold after he moved to France in 2013.
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more inRacing Grapevine
- Michael Owen's Manor House Stables welcome new syndicate - plus a soon-to-be nonagenarian on his life in racing
- Group 1-winning trainer preparing to leave historic Lambourn base - plus the conditional jockey making waves after winner for Tyson Fury
- 'I’ve been putting myself about a bit in Newmarket' - jockey hunting new openings after trainer's career change
- 16-year-old apprentice handed dream Royal Ascot ride for Willie Mullins - just six months after making his debut in the saddle
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