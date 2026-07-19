Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:40 CurraghHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:40 CurraghHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
FeatureRacing Grapevine
premium

Famous £1.8 million jumps yard that once housed Cheltenham Festival winners to be revived - this time for Group 1 Flat horses

Plus, former teacher takes important step on path to becoming racecourse commentator

The Racing Grapevine is exclusive to Racing Post+ subscribers every Sunday. Got a new appointment or career development to tell us about? Email racinggrapevine@racingpost.com

Racehorses are set to return to a Cheltenham Festival-winning yard in North Yorkshire – and good ones too.

The late Ferdy Murphy trained numerous smart horses from Wynbury Stables in West Witton, near Middleham, but that location was lost to the sport when it was sold after he moved to France in 2013.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on inRacing Grapevine

Last updated

iconCopy
more inRacing Grapevine
more inRacing Grapevine