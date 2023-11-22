Ex-trainer Harry Dunlop in the frame as art exhibition hits the December Sales
The Tattersalls December Sale has built up a strong relationship with sporting art and former trainer Harry Dunlop is at the centre of ensuring the popular Osborne Studio Gallery is exhibiting at Park Paddocks for a second year during the upcoming two-week finale to the sales season.
The works, which are to be displayed in the reception at Tattersalls from December 3, are by racing-related artists including Jamie Osborne’s wife Katie O’Sullivan, Jess Hills, granddaughter of former trainer Barry, and Hubert de Watrigant, nephew of Al Shaqab manager Nicolas.
Dunlop retired from training last year not long after he had enjoyed a last hurrah with Polly Pott's victory in the Group 2 May Hill Stakes at Doncaster. The three-year-old, who ended her racing days in Newmarket with Dunlop’s brother Ed, will coincidentally appear at the sale herself when she goes under the hammer in the prestigious Sceptre Sessions as lot 1,817.
