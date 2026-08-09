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'Everyone I call says he is an excellent jockey' - the pro punter helping Clifford Lee get rides for the King, Saeed bin Suroor and other top trainers
Plus, Ed Crisford delays Middle East departure
Pro punter Jeff Laughton is working hard as jockey Clifford Lee's new agent to ensure the rider has a diverse, quality-driven book of rides in future.
Laughton, who was briefly an agent to Kieren Fallon, has taken over from Gareth Owen as Lee's new agent in the past three weeks and has been quick to put his plans into action.
In the past 14 days, Lee, 30, who is stable jockey to Karl Burke, has ridden for 20 different trainers, with some of those rides coming for stables he had never ridden for before.
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Published on inRacing Grapevine
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more inRacing Grapevine
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- Famous £1.8 million jumps yard that once housed Cheltenham Festival winners to be revived - this time for Group 1 Flat horses
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more inRacing Grapevine
- 'Probably the best view in Newmarket' goes up for sale as renowned agent winds down 50-year career
- End of an era in Newmarket with head lad set to depart after three decades and 30 Group 1 winners
- Famous £1.8 million jumps yard that once housed Cheltenham Festival winners to be revived - this time for Group 1 Flat horses
- Michael Owen's Manor House Stables welcome new syndicate - plus a soon-to-be nonagenarian on his life in racing
- Group 1-winning trainer preparing to leave historic Lambourn base - plus the conditional jockey making waves after winner for Tyson Fury