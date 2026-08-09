'Everyone I call says he is an excellent jockey' - the pro punter helping Clifford Lee get rides for the King, Saeed bin Suroor and other top trainers

Pro punter Jeff Laughton is working hard as jockey Clifford Lee 's new agent to ensure the rider has a diverse, quality-driven book of rides in future.

Laughton, who was briefly an agent to Kieren Fallon, has taken over from Gareth Owen as Lee's new agent in the past three weeks and has been quick to put his plans into action.

In the past 14 days, Lee, 30, who is stable jockey to Karl Burke, has ridden for 20 different trainers, with some of those rides coming for stables he had never ridden for before.