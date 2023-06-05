Racing Post logo
Entain rolls out Racing Post innovation in digital hubs in bid to attract new audience to the sport

Bill BarberIndustry editor
The HBF want punters who bet in shops or online to complete a survey
Racing Post's Easyview is now available in Ladbrokes and Coral's 'digital hubs'

Betting shops have survived the tempests that have beset the high street in recent years much better than had been expected, but they are still having to move with the times – as is shown by the latest development in betting on horseracing.

Although business has returned to pre-Covid levels, the nature of that business has changed, with gaming machines and self-service betting terminals growing while over-the-counter turnover has struggled.

Retail betting on racing has not bounced back to the same extent, and the complexity of form is seen as something as a barrier to entry, so bookmakers have been looking to update the experience in order to attract new punters. Into this space comes a collaboration between Entain and the Racing Post, with the Post's Easyview cards brought to the digital displays and racing terminals in a number of Ladbrokes and Coral betting shops.

Published on 5 June 2023Last updated 18:00, 5 June 2023
