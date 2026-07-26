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End of an era in Newmarket with head lad set to depart after three decades and 30 Group 1 winners

Plus, new role for former apprentice and a revival in visitor numbers at the National Stud

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Newmarket correspondent

Ed Dunlop is shortly to lose an irreplaceable member of staff when the hugely respected Robin Trevor-Jones retires from his role as travelling head lad after 30 years in the role.

It will be the end of an era in Newmarket next weekend when Trevor-Jones, a keen Derby County fan, departs the yard at the end of Glorious Goodwood.

Trevor-Jones has been a familiar face since he first joined the Dunlop team at their original base at Gainsborough Stables in 1997 and then later at La Grange.

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