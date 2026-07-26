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End of an era in Newmarket with head lad set to depart after three decades and 30 Group 1 winners
Plus, new role for former apprentice and a revival in visitor numbers at the National Stud
Ed Dunlop is shortly to lose an irreplaceable member of staff when the hugely respected Robin Trevor-Jones retires from his role as travelling head lad after 30 years in the role.
It will be the end of an era in Newmarket next weekend when Trevor-Jones, a keen Derby County fan, departs the yard at the end of Glorious Goodwood.
Trevor-Jones has been a familiar face since he first joined the Dunlop team at their original base at Gainsborough Stables in 1997 and then later at La Grange.
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Published on inRacing Grapevine
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more inRacing Grapevine
- Famous £1.8 million jumps yard that once housed Cheltenham Festival winners to be revived - this time for Group 1 Flat horses
- Michael Owen's Manor House Stables welcome new syndicate - plus a soon-to-be nonagenarian on his life in racing
- Group 1-winning trainer preparing to leave historic Lambourn base - plus the conditional jockey making waves after winner for Tyson Fury
- 'I’ve been putting myself about a bit in Newmarket' - jockey hunting new openings after trainer's career change
- 16-year-old apprentice handed dream Royal Ascot ride for Willie Mullins - just six months after making his debut in the saddle