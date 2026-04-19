Eight-time champion tips a future riding star - but Classic puzzle gets no easier to solve

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

'He's an extraordinary talent'

David Carr, Racing Post reporter at Ayr

An "extraordinary talent" may have had its first significant flowering at the Scottish Grand National meeting.

Do not take my word for it. Listen to eight-time champion jockey Peter Scudamore, whose partner Lucinda Russell is the joint-trainer of Tuppence , on whom Lucas Murphy won on his first ride against professionals.

"I've seen the future," Scudamore said. "I remember many years ago Richard Dunwoody riding a treble at Hereford and thinking about having to ride against him. Lucas is an extraordinary talent. You have only to watch his hands and his confidence.

"I don't know what makes a good jockey. I don't know why Lester Piggott was always in the right position, why Pat Eddery or Tony McCoy were so good. They just were.

Tuppence: a winner for Lucas Murphy at Ayr on Friday Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

"The great rugby player Neil Jenkins once said to me that jockeys aren't sportsmen, any more than darts players. But there's something between a science and an art that they have, and the strength to do it. Lucas seems to have it.

"People talk about style but, to me, it's all about position, position, position. By the time he'd got to the winning post for the first time, he was in the right position."

Scudamore may profess not to know what makes a good jockey, but he identified Derek Fox as "an exceptional talent" after he won his first race for the yard as a claimer at Hexham in 2013, and that judgement does not look bad two Grand National victories later.

Spencer stars in front-running masterclass

Lee Mottershead, racing writer of the year at Newbury

Jamie Spencer has a reputation for being brilliant when delivering horses with winning challenges from off the pace. He is, however, equally exquisite when dictating from the front, as we were reminded at Newbury on Saturday.

Having made all on the Richard Hannon-trained Linwood in a back-end Newmarket handicap, Spencer executed similar tactics in the much hotter and heavily populated waters of the 24-runner Spring Cup. He did so beautifully.

For much of the mile trip Linwood appeared to be cruising, with his rider beginning to move with some urgency only inside the contest's final 100 yards. It was the sort of performance you rarely see in a major handicap – and that applies to horse and rider.

"I think he'll make it, I think he's all right," joked Hannon, who was talking about Spencer but, again, could equally have been referring to Linwood.

After winning at Newbury off 105, it will not be long before the progressive four-year-old moves out of handicap company. He and his rider should be worth following wherever they go.

Sukanya (black cap) won the Fred Darling at odds of 16-1 Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Classic trials lead to head-scratching

Liam Headd, Lambourn correspondent at Newbury

It was Classic trials day at Newbury on Saturday, but the action appeared to leave us with more questions than answers ahead of next month's big races.

The opening Fred Darling was won impressively by the Jack Channon-trained Sukanya , but she would need to be supplemented for the Betfred 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket, although she could take her chance in the Irish equivalent.

The 2,000 Guineas picture was expected to become clearer after the Greenham Stakes, a regular stepping stone to Newmarket, but Albert Einstein was beaten into third and pushed out to 25-1.

Kevin Buckley, Coolmore's British representative, said: "Ryan Moore doesn't want to commit until he's spoken with Aidan [O'Brien] and the owners. I suppose we could still go either way."

'Either way' being Newmarket or a switch to sprinting.

Zavateri managed to beat Albert Einstein but not Alparslan , and the runner-up's trainer Eve Johnson Houghton said her team "won't make a decision until next week" on whether he heads to Newmarket or Ireland.

Throw in trainer Karl Burke's uncertainty about where the winner goes next, and the Classic picture is all rather murky.

Read more:

'We were rewarded with one of the best races for a long time' - ace White Abarrio denies the big two of Sovereignty and Journalism

'This means more than I could ever imagine' - Kap Vert owners celebrate 'dream' result as 20-1 shot lands Scottish Grand National

'I’m sure he’ll turn up in one of the Guineas' - Karl Burke welcomes Classic talk as Alparslan lands Greenham Stakes

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.