Ante-Post Angles
premium

Don't dismiss this unlucky loser at 50-1 for next year's 2,000 Guineas

Nick Watts assesses the week's big-race action and the key market moves

This is an exciting time of year for Flat fans with the big autumn races almost on us and interesting juveniles sprouting daily.

Perhaps the most interesting runner at the weekend was Jim Boyle's Into The Sky, whom I felt was slightly unlucky not to retain his unbeaten record in Newbury's Mill Reef Stakes on Saturday.

He looked by far the best horse in the race for most of the contest but ended on his own down the centre of the track, whereas William Buick, on the victorious Words Of Truth, swept by up the stands’ side.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

