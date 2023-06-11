Charlie Appleby is back and did we see the Gosdens' next star filly? Three things we learned this week

Haydock, Beverley and some Classic action in the US took centre stage this week as the build-up continues to Royal Ascot. Here are three things we learned

Charlie Appleby’s dry spell is over

By his own lofty standards, Charlie Appleby's start to the season has not been the best. Noble Style ran creditably in the 2,000 Guineas over a trip probably beyond his optimum, but none of the Godolphin trainer's other three-year-olds has come close to landing a blow in the Classics, and his 18 per cent strike-rate in May was his lowest in Britain during a month of the turf season since September 2019.

June did not start any better, with the notable disappointments of Military Order in the Derby and Eternal Hope, who failed to repay her £30,000 supplementary fee when seventh in the Oaks.

Charlie Appleby: team is rediscovering their form Credit: Edward Whitaker

However, the Moulton Paddocks team have refound their mojo in style in the past few days. Appleby sent two to Haydock on Friday and saw Ruling Dynasty and Ancient Wisdom both record emphatic victories. Later that evening, Siskany claimed the Grade 2 Belmont Gold Cup, while Ottoman Fleet ran well in a Belmont Grade 1 the following day.

June has been Appleby's most profitable month each year since 2017, and it looks as though he is returning to form at the perfect time once again with Royal Ascot on the horizon.

The Astrologist beaten again - but don't write off Aussie raiders yet

After being beaten in his second Royal Ascot prep run by the solid but unspectacular Jumby in the John of Gaunt Stakes, there will be plenty who will dismiss The Astrologis t's Royal Ascot challenge and those of his Australian-trained compatriots.

Perhaps connections were hoping for more in a weak event, but the six-year-old stepped forward from his first run in the Duke of York Clipper Stakes, which is looking increasingly like a very hot contest, and the drop back to six furlongs for the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes from Haydock's seven should benefit.

The Astrologist (black and orange checks) is beaten at Haydock Credit: John Grossick

He was pushed out to 33-1 for that contest, and punters may well turn against the Aussie quartet also featuring Cannonball, Coolangatta and Artorius, who ran some big races in some of Europe's top sprint contests last season and added another Group 1 at Randwick in March.

Australian horses are typically primed to peak for their big target and The Astrologist and his fellow raiders could be underestimated at the royal meeting.

Al Asifah could be next top-class Gosden filly

The conveyor belt of female talent at the Gosdens' Clarehaven Stables has shown no sign of slowing down over the years.

From the likes of Taghrooda and Enable through to current stars Emily Upjohn, Inspiral and Soul Sister, the operation has always been blessed with top-class fillies and the latest to stand out as a potential star appeared at Goodwood on Sunday.

Al Asifah: could be destined for the top Credit: John Grossick

Al Asifah marked herself down as one surely destined for the top level when blowing her rivals away in the Listed Weatherbys/British EBF Agnes Keyser Fillies' Stakes. The Shadwell homebred three-year-old, a daughter of the mighty Frankel, put the race to bed with an electric turn of foot in the manner of a very special horse.

She had been equally as impressive when striking on her debut at Haydock at the end of May, and it would be a big surprise if the Gosdens did not aim her at a top middle-distance prize next.

