Chaldean improves again - but past history of Guineas winners suggests we shouldn't expect much more progress

With the two lowest-rated runners in the race finishing second and fourth it is hard to take a positive view of the 2,000 Guineas form, and a Racing Post Rating of 120+ for understandably rates at the bottom end of the race standard for the opening Classic.

Runner-up Hi Royal exceeded expectations with a much-improved front-running effort, although he's not the first Kevin Ryan-trained colt to outrun his odds in the Guineas and there are similarities with the performance of Glory Awaits, who chased home Dawn Approach ten years ago.

The RPR of 115 achieved by Glory Awaits represents the low water mark for a Guineas runner-up, a measure he shared with King Of Change from 2019 and Rebel Rebel from 2005, and seems a fair starting point from which to view this year's race.