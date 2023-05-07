Chaldean improves again - but past history of Guineas winners suggests we shouldn't expect much more progress
With the two lowest-rated runners in the race finishing second and fourth it is hard to take a positive view of the 2,000 Guineas form, and a Racing Post Rating of 120+ for Chaldean understandably rates at the bottom end of the race standard for the opening Classic.
Runner-up Hi Royal exceeded expectations with a much-improved front-running effort, although he's not the first Kevin Ryan-trained colt to outrun his odds in the Guineas and there are similarities with the performance of Glory Awaits, who chased home Dawn Approach ten years ago.
The RPR of 115 achieved by Glory Awaits represents the low water mark for a Guineas runner-up, a measure he shared with King Of Change from 2019 and Rebel Rebel from 2005, and seems a fair starting point from which to view this year's race.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in