Opinion
premium

Breakfast with the stars: how a caterer has come to the rescue of hungry racing folk on Warren Hill

author image
David MilnesNewmarket correspondent
Phil Griggs on Warren Hill where bacon rolls are a best seller
It seems everywhere does breakfast in Newmarket these days: cafes, restaurants, hotels, coffee shops, garages, and even pubs if you prefer a pint with your full English. However, one caterer has managed to find a gap in the market feeding hungry trainers on Warren Hill.

Former fork lift truck driver Phil Griggs has recently taken to pitching his food outlet trailer in the car park at the busy training hub in the morning and has already seen the profits roll in.

Griggs first set up camp about four weeks ago and could not have timed it better as the popular location is overrun at this time of year with owners and trainers out to see their strings as the new Flat season approaches.

Published on 29 March 2023Last updated 15:25, 29 March 2023
icon
