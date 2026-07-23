Big handicaps are changing out of all recognition - and it’s a really sad trend for punters like me

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My In The Know colleague Ross Brierley opined recently that big handicaps on the Flat have become far more predictable over the years.

The theory goes that progressive three-year-olds being sold abroad means the herd is thinned and those left are easier to find. Those not being sold tend to belong to the same nine or ten owners and four or five trainers and so, especially in non-sprints, the ‘upper class’ hold all the aces and their runners are easier for the market to find.

As someone who likes nothing more than having a crack at finding a big-priced winner, I can't say I like the idea of being told I'm doing it wrong, but there are two reasons for thinking Ross might be right and that this might be worth a bit more investigation.

This first is that I know Ross well enough to know he's not the sort of person who will spout ideas from the top of his head without having done any homework.

And the second is that I know from my personal punting that big-priced winners have been a lot harder to come by in recent years than used to be the case.

Anyway, I decided to look back at big handicaps over the years to see whether there had been any shift in the average SPs of the winners. I chose to focus only on the big handicaps, so I looked at those with a first prize of at least £50,000 to the winner in Britain, going back to 2009, which is as far as my Raceform Interactive will go.

The bad news for me, as you’ll see from the infographic above, is that Ross is bang on.

Overall, the average winner's SP of the 703 races in question was a shade under 12-1 (11.87-1 to be exact), but if you break it down by year you can see that the trend is ever downwards. In six of the first nine years the average SP of the winner was above 14-1, on three occasions being above 15-1, but since 2018 there has been only one year when the average was as high and that hardly counts as it was the Covid year of 2020 when there were only six qualifying races (and the Cambridgeshire winner was 40-1).

There are some outliers, of course, with one of the lowest average SP returns being in 2016, but the trend is definitely downwards as there have been only eight occasions when the average has dipped under 12-1 and five of those were in the last six years, while on only three occasions has it dipped below 10-1 and two of those were in the last three years.

We're probably due a big-priced winner in 2026 as a current average return of 7.75-1 is especially low, but perhaps it won't come.

There have been 42 qualifying races so far this year and exactly half of them have been won by just five yards – those of Andrew Balding, John and Thady Gosden, Joseph O'Brien, Roger Varian and William Haggas. Of those, only Haggas and Balding have a runner at the five-day stage for the Moet & Chandon International Handicap at Ascot on Saturday and Haggas's Extremely Zain is already 5-2 favourite, which is a shorter price than at which any previous favourite in the last ten years has gone off on the day.

The thinning of the herd argument seems to be true as well, because while in the last few years of the previous decade every International had at least 26 horses declared at the overnight stage, that has happened only once this decade. It won't be happening on Saturday, as there are only 24 at the five-day stage, with two having other Saturday entries and nine engaged at Goodwood next week.

Aalto recently won the Bunbury Cup as the well found 4-1 favourite Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

This comes hot on the heels of a Bunbury Cup, which always used to feature a full field of 20, having just 15 at the overnight stage and 13 on the day, with the first three in the betting filling the first three places (one of the joint-fourth favourites was fourth).

It is little wonder that in recent years races like the Stewards' Cup consolation and Silver Cambridgeshire have bitten the dust as we can't even fill the main events.

The obvious conclusion from this is that I'm going to have to rethink my strategy of going for a Hail Mary in the big handicaps, as those prayers are becoming ever less likely to be answered.

It's probably a good thing for punters, many of whom don't want to see 25-1 and 33-1 winners that would have taken an awful lot of work to find, but I find it quite sad and troubling at the same time.

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