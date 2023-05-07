Auguste Rodin no-show blows Derby picture wide-open - three things we learned this week

Classic season is in full swing with Chaldean landing the 2,000 Guineas for Frankie Dettori and Mawj triumphing in the 1,000 Guineas on Sunday. A busy week at Newmarket and elsewhere gave us plenty off food for thought, and here are three things we have learned from the past seven days . . .

The Derby picture is murkier than ever

With less than a month until the Betfred Derby, the picture for the year's premier Classic has been blown wide open.

The 2,000 Guineas was supposed to be the crowning of the next Ballydoyle star in Auguste Rodin, who would then head to Epsom riding the Triple Crown wave.

But the first Classic of the season only complicated matters regarding the Derby as last season's Futurity winner, who had been as short as 6-4 for Epsom before his run on Saturday, was pushed out to 7-1 after a performance described by trainer Aidan O'Brien as a "non-event" at Newmarket.

Auguste Rodin: disappointed in the 2,000 Guineas Credit: Edward Whitaker

The waters had already been muddied earlier in the week when Charlie Appleby revealed that then second-favourite Imperial Emperor was unlikely to run, creating a chasm at the head of the market.

It will be a huge task, but not an insurmountable one, to get Auguste Rodin back firing on all cylinders in such a short space of time, and his below-par run at Newmarket has resulted in some firms promoting Godolphin's Military Order to favouritism.

Military Order certainly has the pedigree of a Derby winner as a brother to Adayar and has made pleasing progress from his juvenile year, as evidenced by his comfortable victory at Newbury last time.

However, he has yet to race outside of novice company and as one of only two horses with single-figure odds for the big race on June 3, there are far more questions than answers at this stage.

This all points to a massive week and a half ahead, with more importance than ever on the upcoming trials at Chester, Lingfield and York to provide us with some much-needed clarity.

There is still life in Hurricane Lane

Two weeks ago in this column, Charlie Appleby was urged to call it a day with his dual Classic winner Hurricane Lane after a desperately disappointing comeback at Newbury, which followed two very underwhelming displays in his four-year-old campaign.

Thankfully, Appleby took no notice of the downbeat views much of the racing world shared and turned Hurricane Lane out again just 13 days after that run to great effect.

Hurricane Lane: bounced back to form at Newmarket on Friday Credit: Alan Crowhurst

The Godolphin team at Moulton Paddocks had the utmost confidence that the ability was still there and that faith was rewarded with a dominant victory in the Group 2 Jockey Club Stakes.

"This is the Hurricane Lane we know," William Buick said afterwards, and it was hard to disagree.

We should not immediately assume the son of Frankel is back to the level that saw him finish third in the 2021 Arc, and connections will take it one step at a time when plotting his next move in order to find his perfect conditions, but the dream of another date at Longchamp in the autumn is back on.

Stoute could have another Epsom star

The most recent of Sir Michael Stoute's two successes in the Oaks came 36 years ago courtesy of Unite, ridden by the late Walter Swinburn.

But Desert Crown propelled Stoute back to the top table last summer, and the master trainer has Epsom Classic ambitions once again after exciting filly Infinite Cosmos announced herself as a leading player for the Betfred Oaks.

Sir Michael Stoute: won the Derby last year with Desert Crown and now has a big Oaks contender Credit: Edward Whitaker

She became the general 6-1 Oaks favourite after an impressive performance at Newmarket and she only looked to be getting stronger the further they went over the mile and a quarter distance.

A possible trip to the Musidora next at York on May 17 will tell us more about the daughter of Sea The Stars, and while Stoute was typically tight-lipped on how high a level he thinks Infinite Cosmos could reach, there are once again grounds for optimism at Freemason Lodge.

