Arc and Bath should be commended - but you won't find Sprinter Sacre, Altior or Constitution Hill there
It has come under fire at times from those in racing, but you can't knock Arena Racing Company's (Arc) prize-money on Good Friday as it has pumped £1.6 million into its three meetings.
Taking centre stage is All-Weather Championships finals day at Newcastle, which is supported by Lingfield's £395,000 consolation card, but what has really hit the target is the £200,000 fixture at Bath, which drew a whopping 408 entries, including four from Christian von der Recke, a champion trainer in Germany.
Staging five Class 6 races for £26,000 each must be commended against the backdrop of a cost of living crisis and affordability checks that threaten to rip British racing's finances to bits. And putting on a worthwhile show will have been at the forefront of those at Arc when they decided to reintroduce the Bath Good Friday fixture, which ran from 2017 to 2019.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in