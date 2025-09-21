A Windsor race to follow, a potential Classic filly to note and Cesarewitch clues - three things we learned from last week

Windsor form is worth following

The Ed Walker-trained Black Star Boy ran out an impressive winner of the opening 6f maiden at Newbury on Friday, stepping forward on his debut sixth in a Windsor novice.

The form of that race has been further boosted with back-to-back wins from the runner-up, Division, while the winner Poatan is rated 97 after finishing a close third in a valuable sales race at Doncaster’s St Leger meeting.

Ed Walker: his juvenile was the latest to boost a piece of form from Windsor Credit: Edward Whitaker

It should pay to continue to follow the form and Star Of Albion , who finished fourth at Windsor, has been declared to make his nursery debut at Lingfield on Tuesday.

Trained by Amanda Perrett, the gelding had finished midfield in a Glorious Goodwood maiden before his Windsor run and was last seen being beaten a length into second over 5f at Sandown – a race he may have won but for hanging to his left in the closing stages.

The step back up to 6f at Lingfield looks an obvious plus for Star Of Albion and an opening mark of 75 is ripe for exploitation.

Joe Eccles

Godolphin filly could be a Classic candidate next year

A debut victory for an odds-on favourite by three-quarters of a length may not instantly catch the eye but there was plenty to like about Romantic Symphony's success at Newmarket on Saturday.

Given the size and scope of the daughter of Dubawi, it was no surprise she had not started her career until towards the back end of the season and the market confidence behind her was notable.

Romantic Symphony headed the betting at 7-4 in the morning but was backed into 10-11 by the off and ultimately won with a bit in hand.

Romantic Symphony with Charlie Appleby and Billy Loughnane after winning the opener at Newmarket on Saturday

Billy Loughnane's mount showed greenness and was pushed along with two furlongs to run, but the rider, who had partnered the runner-up Tryst on her previous start, exuded confidence that he would get the better of that rival.

Romantic Symphony did her best work late on, and given she is a sister to Breeders' Cup Turf winner Yibir and Nassau and Opera scorer Wild Illusion, she is sure to be suited by further next year.

She earned a 33-1 quote for next year's Oaks and could return to the Rowley Mile for the Listed Montrose Stakes on November 1.

Jack Haynes

Cesarewitch clues gleaned from trial

As trial victories go, they do not get much more impressive than Reverend Hubert in his warm-up for the Cesarewitch at Newmarket on Saturday.

Trained by Charles Byrnes, who won the Cesarewitch with Run For Oscar three years ago, the seven-year-old demolished his opposition by eight widening lengths to lay down a marker for the big handicap next month.

Reverend Hubert was a creditable eighth in last year’s Cesarewitch at odds of 33-1, but is unlikely to be as big a price as that again, as long as he makes the final line-up. His official rating of 79, 5lb lower than last year, would not be enough but connections are banking that his 4lb penalty for his weekend rout will be enough to help him make the cut. A mark of 83 has been enough to make the final field in six of the last ten years.

Unsurprisingly for a 3m1f hurdles winner, Reverend Hubert is a very strong stayer, although he is much more suited by quick going rather than slow, so any rain in the next few weeks would be a negative. If it stays away, expect a big run.

Sam Hendry

