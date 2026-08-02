'Probably the best view in Newmarket' goes up for sale as renowned agent winds down 50-year career

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Agent with a keen eye prepares to leave town's 'best view'

One of Europe’s best known bloodstock agents is giving up “probably the best view in Newmarket” as he prepares to slow down his operations after more than 50 years.

Paolo Benedetti, 76, has been a prominent figure in international racing and sales since the 1970s, not only buying and managing the careers of many notable performers, but also acting as the Italian representative for jockeys such as Willie Carson, Frankie Dettori and Mick Kinane.