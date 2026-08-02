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'Probably the best view in Newmarket' goes up for sale as renowned agent winds down 50-year career
Plus Tim Easterby’s in-form team prepare to turn their hand to another sport
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Agent with a keen eye prepares to leave town's 'best view'
One of Europe’s best known bloodstock agents is giving up “probably the best view in Newmarket” as he prepares to slow down his operations after more than 50 years.
Paolo Benedetti, 76, has been a prominent figure in international racing and sales since the 1970s, not only buying and managing the careers of many notable performers, but also acting as the Italian representative for jockeys such as Willie Carson, Frankie Dettori and Mick Kinane.
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Published on inRacing Grapevine
Last updated
- End of an era in Newmarket with head lad set to depart after three decades and 30 Group 1 winners
- Famous £1.8 million jumps yard that once housed Cheltenham Festival winners to be revived - this time for Group 1 Flat horses
- Michael Owen's Manor House Stables welcome new syndicate - plus a soon-to-be nonagenarian on his life in racing
- Group 1-winning trainer preparing to leave historic Lambourn base - plus the conditional jockey making waves after winner for Tyson Fury
- 'I’ve been putting myself about a bit in Newmarket' - jockey hunting new openings after trainer's career change
- End of an era in Newmarket with head lad set to depart after three decades and 30 Group 1 winners
- Famous £1.8 million jumps yard that once housed Cheltenham Festival winners to be revived - this time for Group 1 Flat horses
- Michael Owen's Manor House Stables welcome new syndicate - plus a soon-to-be nonagenarian on his life in racing
- Group 1-winning trainer preparing to leave historic Lambourn base - plus the conditional jockey making waves after winner for Tyson Fury
- 'I’ve been putting myself about a bit in Newmarket' - jockey hunting new openings after trainer's career change