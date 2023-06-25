A place where anyone can win - Shaquille success for Camacho just one sign of Royal Ascot's meritocracy

Never judge a race meeting by appearances. Looks can be deceptive and never more so than in our two greatest weeks of the year.

The crowd at the Cheltenham Festival seems to shout accessibility and inclusivity, a wide range of outfits reflecting Jockey Club Racecourses' abandoning of a dress code, bar a ban on fancy dress in certain areas.

By contrast there are those iconoclasts who would argue fancy dress is the very fabric of Royal Ascot, with morning suits and top hats the uniform of the main players at the best Flat festival in the world.