A fond farewell to Creative Force - I'll never forget the day I met the Godolphin ace
The death of Creative Force at York last week cast a great sadness in the Milnes household.
My bond with the horse began when he was the crucial winner who got me over the line for the first (and very probably last) time ever in the Racing Post/Coral naps competition in 2021. His career highlight Group 1 win in the British Champions Sprint at 11-2 helped secure the prize by just 49p on Champions Day at Ascot.
In previous years, the presentation of the cheque and trophy would have involved a bit of pomp and ceremony on Racing Post Trophy day at Doncaster the following week, but by 2021 that sponsorship had changed and the trophy had gone missing, apparently left on a train by a previous winner and never recovered.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in