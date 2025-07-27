- More
A clear Arc favourite finally emerges after the King George - but I will eagerly be watching this week's Nassau Stakes on that score
Nick Watts looks back at the recent action in Britain and Ireland and the key market moves
Even though it had only five runners, Saturday’s King George at Ascot had a huge impact on the ante-post markets for the year’s biggest middle-distance races to come.
Perhaps most significantly we finally have a clear favourite for the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, despite King George winner Calandagan being ineligible for the race because he’s a gelding.
That’s because Kalpana impressed bookmakers enough in her length defeat to be cut to 8-1 for Longchamp, putting her clear of previous market leader Minnie Hauk, a 14-1 chance.
