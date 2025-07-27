A clear Arc favourite finally emerges after the King George - but I will eagerly be watching this week's Nassau Stakes on that score

Even though it had only five runners, Saturday’s King George at Ascot had a huge impact on the ante-post markets for the year’s biggest middle-distance races to come.

Perhaps most significantly we finally have a clear favourite for the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, despite King George winner Calandagan being ineligible for the race because he’s a gelding.

That’s because Kalpana impressed bookmakers enough in her length defeat to be cut to 8-1 for Longchamp, putting her clear of previous market leader Minnie Hauk, a 14-1 chance.