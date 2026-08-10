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What We Learned
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A 2.9 million gns Godolphin filly in action at an unusual venue and Tim Easterby finds his Ayr Gold Cup horse - what we learned this week

Our team of analysts with their thoughts on the action over the last seven days

Red Spells Danger wins the Shergar Cup Sprint at Ascot on Saturday
The Shergar Cup took place at Ascot on SaturdayCredit: Getty Images
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Our team of dedicated race readers have amassed some lessons to take forward for the rest of the summer

We’ve all heard of Longchamp, Deauville and Saint-Cloud, haven’t we? What about Rochefort-sur-Loire?

By David Toft

No, me neither. 

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