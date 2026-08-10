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What We Learned
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A 2.9 million gns Godolphin filly in action at an unusual venue and Tim Easterby finds his Ayr Gold Cup horse - what we learned this week
Our team of analysts with their thoughts on the action over the last seven days
The Shergar Cup took place at Ascot on SaturdayCredit: Getty Images
Our team of dedicated race readers have amassed some lessons to take forward for the rest of the summer
We’ve all heard of Longchamp, Deauville and Saint-Cloud, haven’t we? What about Rochefort-sur-Loire?
By David Toft
No, me neither.
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more inWhat We Learned
- Why Opera Ballo is the one to take from the Sussex and a target trainer in the Akehurst mould - what we learned last week
- Why Colin Keane deserves plenty of credit for Kalpana's King George win - plus German Group 1s next for this Derby winner?
- A juvenile maiden chock-full of potentially smart colts - and a 7-1 ante-post punt that looks too good to miss
- An unlucky defeat screamed future Group 1 winner - but it's a wonderfully wayward two-year-old who really leaves us wanting more
- Why it's worth looking behind the impressive Eclipse winner - and a potential Arc contender unleashed at Newmarket
more inWhat We Learned
- Why Opera Ballo is the one to take from the Sussex and a target trainer in the Akehurst mould - what we learned last week
- Why Colin Keane deserves plenty of credit for Kalpana's King George win - plus German Group 1s next for this Derby winner?
- A juvenile maiden chock-full of potentially smart colts - and a 7-1 ante-post punt that looks too good to miss
- An unlucky defeat screamed future Group 1 winner - but it's a wonderfully wayward two-year-old who really leaves us wanting more
- Why it's worth looking behind the impressive Eclipse winner - and a potential Arc contender unleashed at Newmarket