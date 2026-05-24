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FeatureRacing Grapevine
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21-year-old to become youngest trainer in Britain: 'She's been working alongside me since she was 12'

It's a new era for trainer Kevin Frost as his daughter Lauren joins him on the licence

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Move over John and Thady Gosden, Simon and Ed Crisford, John and Sean Quinn, there is another family joint-licence in town – and it features the youngest trainer in Britain.

A new era will begin at Kevin Frost's stables this week when his daughter Lauren becomes joint-trainer at the Nottinghamshire-based yard. At 21, she can claim to be the youngest handler in the country, taking the honour off 24-year-old Charlie Pike.

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