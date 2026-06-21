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16-1 for Goodwood is a gift after this massive overreaction to Ascot flop
Nick Watts delves into the ante-post markets off the back of Royal Ascot
After so much wonderful racing, virtually every major ante-post market has been dramatically revised since this time last week. Yet the best value traces back to Royal Ascot’s very first race.
The Sussex Stakes at Goodwood at the end of July looks a mouthwatering prospect, largely because of round three between St James's Palace protagonists Bow Echo and Gstaad.
Bow Echo emerged with huge credit from his victory at Ascot as nothing seemed to go right for him in the way it did for Gstaad, including Puerto Rico opening up the rail for him after the home turn, and he showed real guts to come out on top.
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Published on inThe Last Word
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- ‘He can win a big handicap before long’ - our analysts with the horses to take out of Royal Ascot
- Hannon handicapper looks set to run a big race at Royal Ascot - and 12-1 is top value
- This Derby eyecatcher was the one to take for the St Leger - and he’s 25-1
- Brilliant Constitution River storms into Arc picture - but too many unknowns remain over Longchamp highlight
- Haydock hole was huge embarrassment - but it at least underlined importance of this once-hated scheme