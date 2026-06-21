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FeatureAnte-Post Angles
premium

16-1 for Goodwood is a gift after this massive overreaction to Ascot flop

Nick Watts delves into the ante-post markets off the back of Royal Ascot

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Weeklies editor

After so much wonderful racing, virtually every major ante-post market has been dramatically revised since this time last week. Yet the best value traces back to Royal Ascot’s very first race.

The Sussex Stakes at Goodwood at the end of July looks a mouthwatering prospect, largely because of round three between St James's Palace protagonists Bow Echo and Gstaad. 

Bow Echo emerged with huge credit from his victory at Ascot as nothing seemed to go right for him in the way it did for Gstaad, including Puerto Rico opening up the rail for him after the home turn, and he showed real guts to come out on top.

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Published on inThe Last Word

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