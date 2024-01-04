Prolific Group 1 star Daylami and dual Stayers' Hurdle hero Baracouda among those dearly departed in 2023

Daylami, one of the half-dozen greatest Flat horses to race anywhere in the world in the last 30 years, died on April 5 at Gilltown Stud, aged 29.

Winner of seven Group/Grade 1 races, he was the world champion in 1999, when his sublime talent brought him victory in the King George, Irish Champion Stakes and Breeders' Cup Turf.

Having won the 1997 Poule d'Essai des Poulains for the Aga Khan, Daylami was acquired by Godolphin and improved with age.