'I want to be sick. I want to cry. I want to punch something. My golden opportunity has evaporated'

Saturday

I’m sitting outside the Café Bajer on a busy street in Pardubice. It is 4pm. Some people are drinking champagne, others coffee. Different kinds of people.

I’m reading The Sweet Science by AJ Liebling and a 27-year-old Rocky Marciano has just knocked out a 37-year-old Joe Louis. Knocked him clean out through the ropes. It was to be Joe’s last ever fight.