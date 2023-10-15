Racing Post logo
FeaturePatrick Mullins
premium

'I want to be sick. I want to cry. I want to punch something. My golden opportunity has evaporated'

The top jockey with a dramatic account of his weekend in the Czech Republic

Patrick MullinsJockey
Patrick Mullins: heading back to Laytown

Saturday

I’m sitting outside the Café Bajer on a busy street in Pardubice. It is 4pm. Some people are drinking champagne, others coffee. Different kinds of people.

I’m reading The Sweet Science by AJ Liebling and a 27-year-old Rocky Marciano has just knocked out a 37-year-old Joe Louis. Knocked him clean out through the ropes. It was to be Joe’s last ever fight.

Published on 15 October 2023Last updated 18:00, 15 October 2023
