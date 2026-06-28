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'I cleared 100 grand that day' - from catching the Yorkshire Ripper and booking Gary Barlow for his pub to waging daily war on the bookmakers
Pro punter Jeff Laughton tells Peter Thomas about rising early, trusting the figures and beating the arch-enemy
Earlier in the year, our Masters of Betting series comprised interviews and profiles of the people who strike fear into bookmakers. Now, Peter Thomas speaks to another legendary punter – big-hitting Jeff Laughton.
You'll have heard it said before that professional gamblers are the lone wolves of the betting landscape, and Jeff Laughton is no exception to that rule.
"I don't really know any other punters – I do my own work and stand or fall by my own decisions," he'll tell you, but there's a subtext to the tale, one that reveals a certain community spirit, or at the very least a stark recognition of a common enemy that poses an existential threat to the herd.
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Published on inMasters of Betting
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