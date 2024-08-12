FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
- More
FeatureLords of the Ring
premium
'People can't get on online at the moment and it's 100 per cent the reason we’re seeing more bigger bets'
In our new twice-weekly series, Lords Of The Ring, we go around the country to get an insight from on-course bookmakers on life in the 'Jungle'. Our latest instalment takes us to Ascot.
Name: Paul Metcalfe
Age: 50
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inLords Of The Ring
Last updated
Copy
more inLords Of The Ring
- 'The busy days are good and still hold up, but the weekdays are getting poor - we're missing the mid-division punters'
- 'I didn't think there was anything more fascinating on a racecourse than watching the tic-tacs perform'
- 'I grew up with and knew some great characters and I loved everything about gambling'
- 'The horse won easily and I had to borrow money to pay out - I thought I'd never recover'
- 'I remember a priest coming up one day and asking for five on one - I thought he meant five pounds but it was five grand'
more inLords Of The Ring
- 'The busy days are good and still hold up, but the weekdays are getting poor - we're missing the mid-division punters'
- 'I didn't think there was anything more fascinating on a racecourse than watching the tic-tacs perform'
- 'I grew up with and knew some great characters and I loved everything about gambling'
- 'The horse won easily and I had to borrow money to pay out - I thought I'd never recover'
- 'I remember a priest coming up one day and asking for five on one - I thought he meant five pounds but it was five grand'