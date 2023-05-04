'Long may it continue' - no sign of waning of royal support with Classic hopes waiting to state their case

There was tabloid hysteria at the end of last year when it was reported King Charles would be selling 14 of the racehorses left to him by his late mother at Tattersalls in October.

Despite an annual royal dispersal of some description being par for the course, the Daily Mail in particular seemed to think this might be the beginning of the end of royal support for British racing.

Tattersalls' Jimmy George may have seen the sale as nothing "out of the ordinary" but reports focused on the fact Her Majesty's end-of-year dispersal had historically included "around seven horses" and that this represented a notable increase.