Feature
premium

'It's like Formula 1 racing and rally car racing' - discover why some jockeys switch between Flat and jumps

Lewis Porteous talks to three riders who successfully made the transition

author image
Lewis PorteousReporter

It will be five years next week since Graham Lee completed one of the most remarkable doubles any jockey will ever achieve, following up victory in the Grand National by landing the fastest Group 1 sprint in Britain.

It took Lee almost ten minutes to ride his way into Aintree folklore when Amberleigh House conquered 30 fences and 38 rivals to win the National in 2004. Fourteen years later the Galway-born rider won the Nunthorpe Stakes aboard Alpha Delphini in less than a minute.

It is a feat unlikely to ever be matched. Not just because it is so difficult for any rider to win either race, but because fewer jockeys than ever decide to ride on the Flat and over jumps simultaneously or switch from one to the other.

Published on 17 August 2023
