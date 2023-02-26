'It's extraordinary when those rides come off' - how Derek Fox timed it to perfection

There must be something about the Ultima Handicap Chase. In its various guises over the years, it has been the source of some miracles from the saddle and it’s fair to say this won’t be the last you see of the race in the series.

The latest astonishing ride in the race came just last year when Derek Fox proved himself the man to call upon should you ever need a jockey to defuse a bomb. There are few riding today who possess more calmness under pressure or a better sense of timing, and for a horse like Corach Rambler traits like that were exactly what was needed.