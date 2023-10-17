Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
FeatureCraig Witheford
premium

'Is the horse claustrophobic, nervous or just taking the mickey? That's what we're finding out - and then helping with'

Peter Thomas talks to 'whisperer' Craig Witheford about the challenging job of preparing horses for the stalls

author image
Peter ThomasRacing Writer of the Year
Craig Witheford (right) and Jake Launchbury by the starting stalls on Newmarket Heath Newmarket 10.10.23 Pic: Edward Whitaker
Craig Witheford (right) and Jake Launchbury begin the process of conditioning a horse for the stallsCredit: Edward Whitaker

The morning is going well. Craig Witheford, the man entrusted by many of Britain's trainers with preparing their horses for a trouble-free career at the stalls, has already loaded a couple of potential delinquents without incident, but next up I've been promised a challenging colt who is likely to test his skill and patience.

The beast in question has recently arrived in Newmarket after an abortive career in France, during which he proved rather too troublesome for a country where the regulations are rather less forgiving than our own.

The handsome bay makes his way across to the Bury Side starting stalls, carrying the weight of a bad reputation, but Witheford and his right-hand man, the former jumps conditional Jake Launchbury, have already seen what he's about and they're predictably unperturbed, although I'm rather hoping for a few fireworks – from a professional point of view at least.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 17 October 2023Last updated 18:00, 17 October 2023
icon
more inFeatures
more inFeatures