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InterviewMatt Griffiths
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'You can't be more sorry than I am' - remorseful jockey's return to the winner's enclosure after a coma and a prison sentence
Matt Griffiths after winning on Special John at Bangor this monthCredit: Alan Wright
Victory at Bangor this month completed a journey through tragedy, life-threatening injury and prison for Matt Griffiths.
For the first time, the remorseful jockey has revealed the tale of a car crash that killed his friend, his own spells in intensive care, then behind bars, and finally a long rehabilitation that culminated in a return to the saddle and success for his new boss Sam Thomas.
Griffiths, now 35, had been a jockey on the rise back in 2021 when he won his first Grade 1 on Dashel Drasher in the Ascot Chase.
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more inInterviews
- Michael Bell Q&A: 'We’ll leave her in the Commonwealth Cup and see how that’s shaping up - but this race is her principal target'
- Banned from the Derby, broken in a horror fall - but still going strong
- 'We've had a couple of tough years but Dad does it better than anybody - and I'm here to help him get the numbers back up'
- They had no money, no horses and 'the worst owners anyone can get' - now they're Grade 1 winners and flying high
- 'I'd done all the other jobs in racing' - meet the East End boy who began training at 53 and is making a mighty fist of it