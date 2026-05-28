'You can't be more sorry than I am' - remorseful jockey's return to the winner's enclosure after a coma and a prison sentence

Victory at Bangor this month completed a journey through tragedy, life-threatening injury and prison for Matt Griffiths.

For the first time, the remorseful jockey has revealed the tale of a car crash that killed his friend, his own spells in intensive care, then behind bars, and finally a long rehabilitation that culminated in a return to the saddle and success for his new boss Sam Thomas.

Griffiths, now 35, had been a jockey on the rise back in 2021 when he won his first Grade 1 on Dashel Drasher in the Ascot Chase.