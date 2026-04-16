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InterviewOwen Burrows
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'What he did last year was pure raw ability - and his work has been very pleasing this spring'

Top trainer Owen Burrows talks to former jockey Georgia Cox in a fascinating Q&A

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Former jockey
Owen Burrows: trainer of Al Wasl Storm
Owen Burrows: Group 1-winning trainerCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

This Q&A with Owen Burrows was first published in the Weekender. Racing Post+ Ultimate subscribers can access the Weekender and read Georgia Cox's weekly column through the Racing Post's Digital Newspaper.

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