'We've achieved something that seemed unachievable' - meet the English trainer who can become part of French jumps folklore

Seven years ago the idea of visiting the north-western France training stronghold of Senonnes to see how new start-up Louisa Carberry was progressing required a little bit of explaining, both to my employers and to the subject of the proposed interview.

They are still in the same nook of rural Mayenne and much of their philosophy in the training of racehorses remains reassuringly familiar. But, in almost every other way, their profile is unrecognisable from July 2016.

Back then they were renting boxes on the side of the training grounds, Louisa had yet to saddle a winner on French jump racing's most venerated stage at Auteuil, while husband Philip was still the stable jockey, a role the Irish Grand National and Champion Hurdle-winning rider would continue to fulfil until June the following year.