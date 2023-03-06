Racing Post logo
Interview
premium

'We swore one day we'd bring a horse back to the festival' - meet the French trainer living the dream

Scott Burton catches up with Gabriel Leenders in the idyllic surroundings of the Loire Valley

author image
Scott Burton
Gold Tweet (Johnny Charron) wins the Cleeve Hurdle Cheltenham 28.1.23 Pic: Edward Whitaker
Gold Tweet and Johnny Charron win the Cleeve Hurdle at Cheltenham

There is often plenty made about the feverish atmosphere that confronts a horse making their Cheltenham debut, with pundits freely speculating about whether a first-timer might lose their cool before the tapes rise. 

The noise and colour that greeted Gold Tweet before his victory in the Cleeve Hurdle on a raucous Trials day must have been quite the culture shock. It's something that strikes you driving up to the gate of Gabriel Leenders' base in the Loire Valley. There's quiet, and then there's Jarze quiet. 

Leenders' yard is one of two on his family's 150-hectare Les Landes estate, with the other under the co-licence of his father Etienne and his brother Gregoire. 

Published on 6 March 2023
icon
