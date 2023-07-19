Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
InterviewMick Mullineaux
premium

'We lost one or two horses - when people hear the word 'cancer' they get scared and they're gone'

Andrew Dietz finds veteran trainer Mick Mullineaux determined to keep on doing the job he loves

author image
Andrew DietzReporter
Trainer Mick Mullineaux at his Southley Farm stables in Cheshire
Trainer Mick Mullineaux at his Southley Farm stables in CheshireCredit: JOHN GROSSICK

Mick Mullineaux doesn't look like a man who has been to hell and back. As he opens the gates of his Cheshire stables on a bright summer morning, there are no visible signs of the horror he has been through.

The trainer with a penchant for big-priced winners was long odds still to be here following his cancer diagnosis just over a year ago. But here he is, back in his old routine and inching back to his old self.

Being among his horses is where Mullineaux is happiest. For 55 years, it's all he has known. The compact and functional Southley Farm has been home for half that time, from where moderate horses have plied their trade alongside the odd rough diamond.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 19 July 2023Last updated 18:22, 19 July 2023
icon
more inInterviews
more inInterviews