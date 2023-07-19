'We lost one or two horses - when people hear the word 'cancer' they get scared and they're gone'

Mick Mullineaux doesn't look like a man who has been to hell and back. As he opens the gates of his Cheshire stables on a bright summer morning, there are no visible signs of the horror he has been through.

The trainer with a penchant for big-priced winners was long odds still to be here following his cancer diagnosis just over a year ago. But here he is, back in his old routine and inching back to his old self.

Being among his horses is where Mullineaux is happiest. For 55 years, it's all he has known. The compact and functional Southley Farm has been home for half that time, from where moderate horses have plied their trade alongside the odd rough diamond.