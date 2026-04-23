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InterviewWillie Carson
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'Things are very different now - a lot more professional, a lot fitter - but I think there’s less jockeyship in a race nowadays'
Legendary jockey Willie Carson talks to former rider Georgia Cox in a wide-ranging Q&A
Willie Carson: won 17 Classics in an incredible careerCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
This Q&A with Willie Carson was first published in the Weekender. Racing Post+ Ultimate subscribers can access the Weekender and read Georgia Cox's weekly column through the Racing Post's Digital Newspaper.
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more inInterviews
- 'Perception doesn't bother me - I don't care what people think. If you don't like it, you don't like it - I've not done anything wrong'
- 'What he did last year was pure raw ability - and his work has been very pleasing this spring'
- Meet the Racing Post's first ever Newmarket correspondent - who used it as the launchpad for an astonishing career
- 'The National wasn't long after my son died - and the night before I just had the weirdest feeling I had to get my other son over for it'
- 'It's a Willie Mullins world and we're living in it' - Sean Bowen on his Haiti hopes and who he fears most in the Grand National