They had no money, no horses and 'the worst owners anyone can get' - now they're Grade 1 winners and flying high

There is a hurling belt that runs the length of County Tipperary and near the centre of its bright shiny buckle sits Killenaule, a village of about 800 souls on the edge of the Slieveardagh Hills, 20 kilometres east of the Rock of Cashel.

Hurling is not the only sport to enjoy a rich heritage in the village. The surrounding lands are home to a cluster of prominent players in the thoroughbred industry with names like O’Grady, Hassett, Heffernan, Blackmore and the Slattery family, who ply their trade in the nearby townland of Cooldine.

Dual-purpose trainer Andy and his son, Flat jockey Andrew, have both made strong starts to the season and are looking forward excitedly to a long hot summer laden with opportunities to build on their accelerating momentum. The stable has averaged around 22 Flat winners a season over the last five years, but the total already stands at 19 this year and that is in addition to a Grade 1 breakthrough over jumps.