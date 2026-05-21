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They had no money, no horses and 'the worst owners anyone can get' - now they're Grade 1 winners and flying high
Andy and Andrew Slattery tell Colm Greaves how hard work, family and fresh ideas are powering their stable’s rapid rise
There is a hurling belt that runs the length of County Tipperary and near the centre of its bright shiny buckle sits Killenaule, a village of about 800 souls on the edge of the Slieveardagh Hills, 20 kilometres east of the Rock of Cashel.
Hurling is not the only sport to enjoy a rich heritage in the village. The surrounding lands are home to a cluster of prominent players in the thoroughbred industry with names like O’Grady, Hassett, Heffernan, Blackmore and the Slattery family, who ply their trade in the nearby townland of Cooldine.
Dual-purpose trainer Andy and his son, Flat jockey Andrew, have both made strong starts to the season and are looking forward excitedly to a long hot summer laden with opportunities to build on their accelerating momentum. The stable has averaged around 22 Flat winners a season over the last five years, but the total already stands at 19 this year and that is in addition to a Grade 1 breakthrough over jumps.
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