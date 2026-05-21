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They had no money, no horses and 'the worst owners anyone can get' - now they're Grade 1 winners and flying high

Andy and Andrew Slattery tell Colm Greaves how hard work, family and fresh ideas are powering their stable’s rapid rise

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Andy Slattery (left) and son Andrew (right) are taking the family's operation to new heights this year
Andy Slattery (left) and son Andrew (right) are taking the family's operation to new heights this year

There is a hurling belt that runs the length of County Tipperary and near the centre of its bright shiny buckle sits Killenaule, a village of about 800 souls on the edge of the Slieveardagh Hills, 20 kilometres east of the Rock of Cashel.  

Hurling is not the only sport to enjoy a rich heritage in the village. The surrounding lands are home to a cluster of prominent players in the thoroughbred industry with names like O’Grady, Hassett, Heffernan, Blackmore and the Slattery family, who ply their trade in the nearby townland of Cooldine.

Dual-purpose trainer Andy and his son, Flat jockey Andrew, have both made strong starts to the season and are looking forward excitedly to a long hot summer laden with opportunities to build on their accelerating momentum. The stable has averaged around 22 Flat winners a season over the last five years, but the total already stands at 19 this year and that is in addition to a Grade 1 breakthrough over jumps. 

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