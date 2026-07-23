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InterviewJames Fanshawe
premium

'There's no hiding in Newmarket and it's not always rosy when you're not winning - but you keep bloody battling and we've got things going again'

James Fanshawe talks to Catherine Macrae about the fresh new approach driving the best spell of his long career

James Fanshawe stands against the backdrop of the gothic architecture at his historic Pegasus Stables in Newmarket
James Fanshawe stands against the backdrop of the gothic architecture at his stables in NewmarketCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

If it is not immediately evident on arrival that Pegasus Stables is curated by a lover of history, then a quick glance at a bookshelf is all you need. 

James Fanshawe's chief passion in life may be training horses but a close second is reading, and he has taken it upon himself to curate a magnificent collection of first-edition novels. 

A Graham Greene tale was the first, bought on a whim during a holiday to Cape Town, but it was soon joined by leather-bound tomes carrying the words of Ernest Hemingway, Sir Walter Scott, Anthony Trollope and more, gradually taking up room over the years in a cabinet in Fanshawe's home. 

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