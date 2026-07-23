- More
'There's no hiding in Newmarket and it's not always rosy when you're not winning - but you keep bloody battling and we've got things going again'
James Fanshawe talks to Catherine Macrae about the fresh new approach driving the best spell of his long career
If it is not immediately evident on arrival that Pegasus Stables is curated by a lover of history, then a quick glance at a bookshelf is all you need.
James Fanshawe's chief passion in life may be training horses but a close second is reading, and he has taken it upon himself to curate a magnificent collection of first-edition novels.
A Graham Greene tale was the first, bought on a whim during a holiday to Cape Town, but it was soon joined by leather-bound tomes carrying the words of Ernest Hemingway, Sir Walter Scott, Anthony Trollope and more, gradually taking up room over the years in a cabinet in Fanshawe's home.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inInterviews
Last updated
- 'He punted too much, drank too much and the answer to every problem was to have a fag - but he was a cut above everybody'
- ‘Sometimes you know immediately that someone is special’ - meet the shining star of Irish racing who Ted Walsh can’t stop raving about
- 'It was brutal when it didn't work out - but I don't feel sorry for myself and I don't expect anyone else to feel sorry for me'
- 'Every day I wonder why I'm doing it, with owners not paying and all the ghastly things - so you have to enjoy it when it goes well'
- 'I still feel I'm the equal of any other jockey - but I'm not in the right place at the moment'
- 'He punted too much, drank too much and the answer to every problem was to have a fag - but he was a cut above everybody'
- ‘Sometimes you know immediately that someone is special’ - meet the shining star of Irish racing who Ted Walsh can’t stop raving about
- 'It was brutal when it didn't work out - but I don't feel sorry for myself and I don't expect anyone else to feel sorry for me'
- 'Every day I wonder why I'm doing it, with owners not paying and all the ghastly things - so you have to enjoy it when it goes well'
- 'I still feel I'm the equal of any other jockey - but I'm not in the right place at the moment'