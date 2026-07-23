'There's no hiding in Newmarket and it's not always rosy when you're not winning - but you keep bloody battling and we've got things going again'

If it is not immediately evident on arrival that Pegasus Stables is curated by a lover of history, then a quick glance at a bookshelf is all you need.

James Fanshawe's chief passion in life may be training horses but a close second is reading, and he has taken it upon himself to curate a magnificent collection of first-edition novels.

A Graham Greene tale was the first, bought on a whim during a holiday to Cape Town, but it was soon joined by leather-bound tomes carrying the words of Ernest Hemingway, Sir Walter Scott, Anthony Trollope and more, gradually taking up room over the years in a cabinet in Fanshawe's home.