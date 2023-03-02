Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
Interview
premium

'The stuff of miracles' - meet the former electrician and nightclub owner dreaming of Cheltenham glory

David Carr spends a day at the yard of The Real Whacker's trainer Patrick Neville

author image
David CarrReporter
The team behind The Real Whacker
The Real Whacker's owners: left to right Davie Mann, Bex Dennis, Paddy Neville and Alan Duffus Credit: Louise Pollard

Take a canny former electrical contractor who has 20-odd horses in his care at a North Yorkshire yard where he has been based only since 2021; throw in a former teacher who is now his business partner plus an ebullient childhood football teammate who now owns two hotels, including a nightclub, and a pub; add a softly spoken Scottish baker lured into the game by his wife and you have the team dreaming of Cheltenham Festival glory on a chilly morning in Leyburn.

Yet an unlikely background does not mean The Real Whacker is an unlikely winner. Far from it. He has been nearly favourite for the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase all year and is so well regarded he could even have a crack at the Boodles Gold Cup. The final decision on which race to go for will rest with Patrick Neville, 52 on Friday, who has swapped plotting electrical systems for planning racecourse wins. 

“When we were growing up it was very hard to get a trade and a job so you took what you got,” the trainer, who goes by the name of Paddy, recalls of his background in the tiny village of Ballysteen in County Limerick.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 2 March 2023Last updated 18:00, 2 March 2023
icon
more inInterviews
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inInterviews