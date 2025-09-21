Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:15 Southwell (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:15 Southwell (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
InterviewNicola Burns
premium

The next Rachael Blackmore? Meet the teenage sensation just out of school and already among Ireland's best ever female Flat riders

David Jennings catches up with the country's new female riding sensation

author image
Deputy Ireland editor
Nicola Burns is already in rarefied air among Ireland's all-time female Flat jockeys
Nicola Burns is already in rarefied company among Ireland's all-time female Flat jockeysCredit: Patrick McCann

Nicola Burns won't be allowed to have a say in the forthcoming Irish presidential election as she doesn't turn 18 until December – but Irish trainers have been giving the young woman from Delvin in County Westmeath their vote all season.

Burns has ridden for 55 different stables and that has helped her to what is already the fifth-best season by a female Flat jockey in Ireland since the days of the pioneering Joanna Morgan in the late 1970s and 1980s. Four more winners would push her into third, with only Cathy Gannon ahead of her, by which time she would also have ridden out her 7lb claim.

Winner number 21 of the year and 27 of her career arrived at Galway the other day, a typically savvy ride on the Kieran Cotter-trained On A Session from stall one, which was even more impressive given she reported that her saddle had slipped afterwards. You would never have known.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on inInterviews

Last updated

iconCopy
more inInterviews
more inInterviews