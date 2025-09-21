- More
The next Rachael Blackmore? Meet the teenage sensation just out of school and already among Ireland's best ever female Flat riders
David Jennings catches up with the country's new female riding sensation
Nicola Burns won't be allowed to have a say in the forthcoming Irish presidential election as she doesn't turn 18 until December – but Irish trainers have been giving the young woman from Delvin in County Westmeath their vote all season.
Burns has ridden for 55 different stables and that has helped her to what is already the fifth-best season by a female Flat jockey in Ireland since the days of the pioneering Joanna Morgan in the late 1970s and 1980s. Four more winners would push her into third, with only Cathy Gannon ahead of her, by which time she would also have ridden out her 7lb claim.
Winner number 21 of the year and 27 of her career arrived at Galway the other day, a typically savvy ride on the Kieran Cotter-trained On A Session from stall one, which was even more impressive given she reported that her saddle had slipped afterwards. You would never have known.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inInterviews
Last updated
- 'Willie pushed us higher and this season we'll go higher again. If I'm getting pushed, that's fine - I won't crack'
- 'Sean dreamt about being champion and I'm dreaming just the same' - meet the 'other Bowen' fast making a name for himself
- 'It's pretty incredible for my third year - the problem is people think it's my 33rd year and it's more difficult for success to be recognised'
- 'The buzz was back - and that adrenaline of nearly falling was half a second that you just can’t get back until you’re in that situation'
- 'It's not about the money, I just love winning races' - meet the Classic-scoring owner spending big for the sheer fun of it all
- 'Willie pushed us higher and this season we'll go higher again. If I'm getting pushed, that's fine - I won't crack'
- 'Sean dreamt about being champion and I'm dreaming just the same' - meet the 'other Bowen' fast making a name for himself
- 'It's pretty incredible for my third year - the problem is people think it's my 33rd year and it's more difficult for success to be recognised'
- 'The buzz was back - and that adrenaline of nearly falling was half a second that you just can’t get back until you’re in that situation'
- 'It's not about the money, I just love winning races' - meet the Classic-scoring owner spending big for the sheer fun of it all