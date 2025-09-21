The next Rachael Blackmore? Meet the teenage sensation just out of school and already among Ireland's best ever female Flat riders

Nicola Burns won't be allowed to have a say in the forthcoming Irish presidential election as she doesn't turn 18 until December – but Irish trainers have been giving the young woman from Delvin in County Westmeath their vote all season.

Burns has ridden for 55 different stables and that has helped her to what is already the fifth-best season by a female Flat jockey in Ireland since the days of the pioneering Joanna Morgan in the late 1970s and 1980s. Four more winners would push her into third, with only Cathy Gannon ahead of her, by which time she would also have ridden out her 7lb claim.

Winner number 21 of the year and 27 of her career arrived at Galway the other day, a typically savvy ride on the Kieran Cotter-trained On A Session from stall one, which was even more impressive given she reported that her saddle had slipped afterwards. You would never have known.