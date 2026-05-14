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InterviewCharlie Johnston
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'She goes to the Oaks with some of the strongest form and must stand a big chance'
Middleham trainer Charlie Johnston talks Classic contenders, Lazy Griff and his recent concerns about ground conditions
Charlie Johnston: looks to have a smart team for 2026Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
This Q&A with Charlie Johnston was first published in the Weekender. Racing Post+ Ultimate subscribers can access the Weekender and read Georgia Cox's weekly column through the Racing Post's Digital Newspaper.
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more inInterviews
- 'I was riding against the best in America, now I've come back and it's tricky - but I'm not here to fart about'
- Ascot chief: 'This is not the start of a war among racecourses - but it shows our strength of feeling'
- ‘The edge you’ve got is your own eyes’ - how one of jump racing’s top judges stays ahead of the machines
- 'I went from 190 horses after winning the Guineas to maybe half that when I left Newmarket - but I still turned Michael down at first'
- Meet the 24-year-old trainer who has saddled one winner and is now preparing a Classic runner