Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
InterviewOliver Sherwood
premium

Oliver Sherwood: 'I was unemployed and scared - but I knew I couldn't carry on how I was'

The retiring trainer talks to racing writer of the year Peter Thomas about finding a new lease of life

author image
Peter ThomasRacing Writer of the Year
Oliver Sherwood at Neardown stables in Upper Lambourn 22.11.22 Pic: Edward Whitaker
Hats off: Oliver Sherwood toasts his long list of big winners as the next chapter of his life unfoldsCredit: Edward Whitaker

As aftermaths of cancer go, Oliver Sherwood's isn't among the most devastating, but it's still hard to live with. Of course he's glad to have come through the 'chemo' and beaten the disease, but he's still not completely out of the woods.

"When I was poorly, coffee and alcohol were complete no-nos, just tasted terrible," explains the soon-to-be-retired trainer. "Coffee's come back and I can have a beer these days, but that's as far as it's gone.

"After my last check-up, the consultant sent me a letter saying my blood levels were all fine and he was glad I was feeling better, but he was so sad I still couldn't drink red wine. At the end of it he said: 'Don't give up on it, I'm sure it'll come back.' I liked his attitude!"

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 26 June 2023Last updated 18:00, 26 June 2023
icon
more inInterviews
more inInterviews