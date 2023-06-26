Oliver Sherwood: 'I was unemployed and scared - but I knew I couldn't carry on how I was'

As aftermaths of cancer go, Oliver Sherwood's isn't among the most devastating, but it's still hard to live with. Of course he's glad to have come through the 'chemo' and beaten the disease, but he's still not completely out of the woods.

"When I was poorly, coffee and alcohol were complete no-nos, just tasted terrible," explains the soon-to-be-retired trainer. "Coffee's come back and I can have a beer these days, but that's as far as it's gone.

"After my last check-up, the consultant sent me a letter saying my blood levels were all fine and he was glad I was feeling better, but he was so sad I still couldn't drink red wine. At the end of it he said: 'Don't give up on it, I'm sure it'll come back.' I liked his attitude!"