Olive Nicholls: 'Longer term I would love to train - and at some point I will join Dad'
Point-to-point correspondent Carl Evans talks to a rising star with a very familiar name - and a big future
To the description ‘talented’, we can now add ‘tough’ of amateur rider Olive Nicholls.
The second of Paul Nicholls’ four children and daughter of Georgina Nicholls, who last summer regained a trainers' licence, Olive was a good bet for success once she inherited the family passion for horses. Her older half-sister Megan was a novice champion point-to-point rider, became a professional jockey and is now an agent and broadcaster; her younger sister Zara is a talented junior showjumper, while half-brother Henry is just two. Who knows, he might prefer tractors?
Via a mix of point-to-points and races under rules, Olive's riding career has been progressing along the sort of lines that might have been expected of someone with such a background. Following a famous parent into their profession gives cynics a reason to cast around for banana skins, but talent will out, and at 18 Nicholls shows a heap of quality in the saddle. She also has a two-from-two record as a trainer of point-to-pointers.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
- 'People think TV and film work is glamorous but it was horrific - and now I want to be taken seriously as a trainer'
- Johnny Burke: 'If I had that job again now I'd ride a lot more winners - I was too young'
- Hayley Turner: 'It was nice to step out of the bubble – I learned a lot about myself'
- 'If you're only riding your own horse in a race, you're asleep' - Walsh, Geraghty and Russell together for one night only
- 'When you've won a big race all you want is to do it again - then you find out how much harder it is the second time'
- 'People think TV and film work is glamorous but it was horrific - and now I want to be taken seriously as a trainer'
- Johnny Burke: 'If I had that job again now I'd ride a lot more winners - I was too young'
- Hayley Turner: 'It was nice to step out of the bubble – I learned a lot about myself'
- 'If you're only riding your own horse in a race, you're asleep' - Walsh, Geraghty and Russell together for one night only
- 'When you've won a big race all you want is to do it again - then you find out how much harder it is the second time'