Meet the Aussie trailblazer with a tragic past now set to join the ITV team at Royal Ascot

The annual pilgrimage to Royal Ascot is walked by a host of international travellers, but this year's meeting will welcome a particularly illustrious visitor when Australian great Michelle Payne joins the broadcast team for ITV.
The 37-year-old shot to fame in 2015 by becoming the only female jockey to claim the Melbourne Cup when she snatched victory on rank outsider Prince Of Penzance at 100-1.
While Payne had dreamed of winning the race since she was a child, she could never have expected what came next.
