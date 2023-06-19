Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
InterviewMichelle Payne
premium

Meet the Aussie trailblazer with a tragic past now set to join the ITV team at Royal Ascot

Melbourne Cup winner Michelle Payne talks to Catherine Macrae ahead of her ITV debut

author image
Catherine MacraeReporter
Michelle Payne: will be part of ITV's team for Gold Cup day on Thursday
Michelle Payne: will be part of ITV's team for Gold Cup day on ThursdayCredit: Edward Whitaker

The annual pilgrimage to Royal Ascot is walked by a host of international travellers, but this year's meeting will welcome a particularly illustrious visitor when Australian great Michelle Payne joins the broadcast team for ITV.

The 37-year-old shot to fame in 2015 by becoming the only female jockey to claim the Melbourne Cup when she snatched victory on rank outsider Prince Of Penzance at 100-1.

While Payne had dreamed of winning the race since she was a child, she could never have expected what came next.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 19 June 2023Last updated 18:00, 19 June 2023
icon
more inInterviews
more inInterviews