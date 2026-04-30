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InterviewCharlie Pike
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Meet the 24-year-old trainer who has saddled one winner and is now preparing a Classic runner
Rookie handler Charlie Pike talks to former jockey Georgia Cox ahead of Saturday's 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket
Charlie Pike: runs Padraig Dawn in Saturday's 2,000 Guineas
This Q&A with Charlie Pike was first published in the Weekender. Racing Post+ Ultimate subscribers can access the Weekender and read Georgia Cox's weekly column through the Racing Post's Digital Newspaper.
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more inInterviews
- 'Some of the gambling days were off the charts' - racing's most revered shrewdies Paul Byrne and Emmet Mullins reveal their secrets
- 'Things are very different now - a lot more professional, a lot fitter - but I think there’s less jockeyship in a race nowadays'
- 'Perception doesn't bother me - I don't care what people think. If you don't like it, you don't like it - I've not done anything wrong'
- 'What he did last year was pure raw ability - and his work has been very pleasing this spring'
- Meet the Racing Post's first ever Newmarket correspondent - who used it as the launchpad for an astonishing career